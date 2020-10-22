Traton, Navistar Reach Agreement On Sale

German vehicle giant Traton SE and Navistar International Corp. have reached an agreement through which Traton will acquire by merger all shares in Navistar it does not already own for a price of $44.50 a share, or roughly $3.7 billion. Traton, the former Volkswagen Truck & Bus AG, owns 16.8% of Navistar, which it acquired in 2016.

“We are pleased to have reached agreement in principle for a transaction after intensive negotiations with Navistar,” said Matthias Gründler, CEO of Traton. “We are looking forward to completing our due diligence and obtaining the necessary approvals in respect of this exciting deal in order to welcome the new Traton family member.”

The agreement in principle remains subject to finalization of due diligence to the satisfaction of Traton, agreeing on the conclusion of a merger agreement and related transaction documents and the approval of the transaction by the executive bodies and committees of Traton and Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, as well as the board of directors and the shareholder meeting of Navistar.

This latest move puts an apparent end to the back-and-forth between the two companies that had been going on since January, when Traton made an initial bid to acquire Navistar for $35 per share, which was subsequently rejected by Navistar.

The two companies had discussed a deal in direct meetings and through public letters for several months. Traton increased its bid to $43 per share in September, which was again rejected by Navistar.

Traton made a final bid of $44.50 per share on Oct. 14, indicating that its offer would expire Oct. 16. Navistar then indicated that it would accept that bid, which had the support of the board and the company’s two largest shareholders.

When completed, the transaction will leave Bellevue, Wash.-headquartered Paccar, with its Kenworth and Peterbilt truck operations, as the only North American owned Class 8 truck manufacturer.