Traton Makes New $3.6 Billion Offer For Navistar

Navistar International Corp today confirmed that it has received a revised proposal from Traton SE, formerly Volkswagen Truck & Buse AG, to acquire Navistar for $43 per share in cash or approximately $3.6 billion.

Navistar said its board of directors and management team are committed to exploring all avenues to maximize value. Consistent with its fiduciary duties, the board will carefully review the revised proposal from Traton in consultation with its advisors to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interests of the company and its stakeholders.

Navistar said there is no assurance that any transaction with Traton will occur or be consummated and the company “does not intend to make any additional comments regarding the proposal unless and until it is appropriate to do so, or a formal agreement has been reached.”

In late January, Traton has made an offer to purchase the outstanding shares of Navistar that it does not own for $35 per share in cash, which would be about $2.9 billion. Traton already owns 16.8% of Navistar, the manufacturer of International brand trucks, which it purchased in 2016 for approximately $256 million.