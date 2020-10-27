Titan Outfits World’s Largest Tractor With Eight LSW Farm Tires

Over the summer, Titan International Inc. the manufacturer of Titan Tires, Titan Wheels and Goodyear Farm Tires, helped bring the 1100 hp Big Bud 16V-747 four-wheel-drive tractor back to life. Said to be the largest ag tractor in the world, the machine is now outfitted with eight of what Titan called the largest ag tires in the world in a dual configuration with Goodyear Optitrac LSW1400/30R46 tires.

Available in a wide range of sizes for aftermarket and original equipment applications, Titan said its low sidewall (LSW) tire and wheel assemblies have larger rim diameter and smaller tire sidewall than conventional tire and wheel assemblies and help to eliminate road lope, power hop and soil compaction.

The Big Bud 747 is a one-off 1100 hp tractor built in 1977. It is 27 ft. long, 25 ft. wide and 14 ft. tall. It holds 1000 gal. of fuel and weighs more than 135,000 lb. when fully ballasted. It is powered by a Detroit Diesel 16V92T 16-cylinder, two-cycle engine.

Robert and Randy Williams of Big Sandy, Mt., own Big Bud after buying it from the original owners who were cotton farmers in California. The Williams brothers used it until a tire suffered irreparable damage.

Its original tire manufacturer had stopped making its custom tires, so Big Bud was retired and put on display at the Heartland Museum in Clarion, Iowa. There it sat on display for eight years.

The Williams Brothers wanted to get Big Bud back in the field on their farm in Montana. Tire dealer Janesville Tire Service of Janesville, Minn., was brought in to help find a solution.

“We came down here and tore it apart and one of the original tires was beyond repair,” said Paul Beckstrand of Janesville Tire Service. “So, I called Scott Sloan from Titan – they’re a good company to work with.”

Titan and the Janesville Tire Service team put on eight Goodyear Low Sidewall (LSW) 1400/30R46 tires in July, with new rims to support the dual LSW setup. Wold Rim & Wheel of St. Ansgar, Iowa, made the assemblies to finalize the fitment for the Big Bud.

Scott Sloan, Ag Product Manager/Global LSW at Titan, said he was happy to help get Big Bud back up and running. “That’s what we do – that’s our job here, to help end users solve their problems. It’s the perfect match to put the world’s largest ag tires on the world’s largest ag tractor.”

While there’s only one full-size Big Bud 747 tractor, First Gear has outfitted its 1/64-scale version with a full set of Titan’s Goodyear LSW1400/30R46 tires that is now available from the Williams Brothers as well as farm toy retailers.