Tickets Now Available for ConExpo Off-Highway Global Briefing

Tickets are now available for the Off-Highway Global Briefing, which will take place on the Wednesday of ConExpo-Con/Agg 2020.

The event will be held in meeting room N257 of the Las Vegas Convention Center ahead of ConExpo’s official opening time on the Wednesday of the exhibition. This will allow exhibitors at the show to attend without missing valuable time on their stands. A continental breakfast will be available from 7.30 am, with presentations starting at 8.00 am. The event will finish by 10.00 am.

The briefing is designed to give attendees a detailed overview of the state of the global construction equipment market, the factors which drive it and the key issues for the industry. It will be an essential event for managers and executives at equipment OEMs, component suppliers, aftermarket participants and other stakeholders in the global industry.

Speakers at the breakfast briefing on Wednesday 11th March will include Chris Sleight, managing director of Off-Highway Research, who will present the latest regional and global trends for the industry. He will be joined by Scott Hazelton, managing director of construction consulting at IHS Markit, who will discuss the underlying drivers for the equipment industry worldwide, and Alex Woodrow, managing director of Knibb Gormezano Partners, who will discuss technical and regulatory changes for the industry.

Off-Highway Research clients can use discount code ‘OHGB2020’ to buy tickets at US$/€150, rather than the standard price of US$/€250. Due to capacity restrictions, places are strictly limited to 100 attendees.

