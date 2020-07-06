Thomale Heads New Continental Specialty Tire Business Unit

Continental has combined its global activities in the special-purpose tire segment. Effective July 1, the business areas of Commercial Specialty Tires, Two Wheel Tires and Hoosier Racing Tire have been combined in a new Specialty Tires business unit. As a result, the entire Continental specialty tire business will be developed, manufactured and distributed worldwide under the umbrella of the new business unit. This includes tires for the material handling, agricultural, port, and construction sectors as well as bicycle and motorcycle tires and tires for auto racing.

Responsibility for the new business unit goes to Wolfgang Thomale, head of Commercial Specialty Tires. He reports directly to Christian Kötz, head of the Tires business area and member of the Executive Board of Continental AG.

“With the new business unit, we are following the path we embarked on to consistently align all activities in the Tires business area with the customer,” said Kötz. “We are merging niche segments with highly-specialized requirements on the part of customers in order to develop solutions and services even more quickly and flexibly and to gradually expand our product range in the interests of our customers.”

Thomale has worked with Continental for almost 30 years.