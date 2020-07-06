Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Thomale to new tire unit
Newsmakers 

Thomale Heads New Continental Specialty Tire Business Unit

Chad Elmore

Continental has combined its global activities in the special-purpose tire segment. Effective July 1, the business areas of Commercial Specialty Tires, Two Wheel Tires and Hoosier Racing Tire have been combined in a new Specialty Tires business unit. As a result, the entire Continental specialty tire business will be developed, manufactured and distributed worldwide under the umbrella of the new business unit. This includes tires for the material handling, agricultural, port, and construction sectors as well as bicycle and motorcycle tires and tires for auto racing.

 Responsibility for the new business unit goes to Wolfgang Thomale, head of Commercial Specialty Tires. He reports directly to Christian Kötz, head of the Tires business area and member of the Executive Board of Continental AG.

“With the new business unit, we are following the path we embarked on to consistently align all activities in the Tires business area with the customer,” said Kötz. “We are merging niche segments with highly-specialized requirements on the part of customers in order to develop solutions and services even more quickly and flexibly and to gradually expand our product range in the interests of our customers.”

 Thomale has worked with Continental for almost 30 years.

Related Articles

Thomale Heads New Continental Specialty Tire Business Unit
Board Changes At Robert Bosch
PurePower Technologies Names Gow Director of Business Development, Sales
New Management at Deutz’ Torqeedo Group
Senior Management Changes at Prinoth
Mellquist Named President Volvo Penta, Member of Volvo Group Management
Shake-Up At Blount
Jones New Aftersales Manager At HDNA

Latest News

EU Sees Hydrogen As Key In Climate-Neutral Future
Automation And Safety For Spectacular Cableway
Duplomatic Motion Solutions Introduced IO-Link Protocol  
Curtis Engine Merges With Western Branch
Keyless Start Keypad
Sinoboom Opens North American, European Subsidiaries
Terex To Build Cranes In India
Electric Motor, Axle For Material Handling
DON’T MISS IT! July 13th is the Deadline for the Diesel Progress Awards

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress – July 2020
Diesel Progress – June 2020
Diesel Progress International May-June 2020
Diesel Progress – May 2020
Diesel Progress – April 2020
Diesel Progress International March-April 2020
Diesel Progress – March 2020
Diesel Progress – February 2020
Diesel Progress International January – February 2020
Diesel Progress – January 2020

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.