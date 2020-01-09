Thermal Solutions Buys Alfa Laval Champ

Thermal Solutions Manufacturing has purchased Alfa Laval Champ, formerly a stand-alone business of Alfa Laval that specializes in products such as shell and tube heat exchangers for marine applications.

Thermal Solutions Manufacturing (TSM), a Nashville, Tenn., supplier of heat exchange products, has acquired Alfa Laval Champ, a specialty provider of tubular heat exchangers to the marine and industrial markets. No financial details were provided.

Alfa Laval Champ, which will be rebranded TSM Champ, had been a stand-alone business unit of Alfa Laval, a global supplier of heat transfer, separation and fluid handling systems and technologies. TSM is a portfolio company of Altus Capital Partners III, L.P., a private equity firm that makes control investments in middle market niche-manufacturing businesses.

“We are very pleased to welcome Champ to the TSM family,” said Ken Robinson, president and CEO of TSM. “Champ is TSM’s first acquisition under Altus’ ownership and we believe that TSM is the ideal partner to continue Champ’s long history of innovation and strong customer service. TSM intends to build on this foundation and drive growth in Champ’s business.”

Champ’s product offering includes shell-and-tube heat exchangers and charge air coolers. Champ serves mainly OEM customers in the recreational and light commercial marine industry, heavy-duty bus and truck, and custom vehicle manufacturers. With this acquisition, TSM adds production capacity, engineering support, product breadth, and operations leadership expertise to its existing capabilities.

“Champ and TSM share a similar culture of operational excellence,” said Perry Breningstall, TSM general manager of TSM, who will head the Champ operations. “And we look forward to working with the Champ team.”

TSM is a manufacturer and distributor of heat exchange and temperature control products for the North American heavy-duty on-highway and off-highway truck aftermarket and industrial end markets.

“The acquisition of Champ is an important step forward in executing TSM’s growth plans and we are optimistic about the future of the combined entity,” said Tom Groh, partner at Altus. “TSM is an ideal platform for acquisitive growth in the heat exchanger market and we expect more future deals.”