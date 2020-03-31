Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

The requirements on the purity of diesel fuel are increasing. Multi-stage water separation is the solution.

Adam Roper

Modern diesel engines and differences in global fuel qualities necessitate efficient cleaning with advanced fuel filtration concepts. The fuel is effectively cleaned by an optimally matched overall system of prefilter and main filter. Multi-stage water separation over the entire replacement interval as well as high particle filtration and optimum differential pressure guarantee that the engine runs optimally. A trend towards modular construction kits helps to find fast, flexible solutions for individual requirements.
To learn more, click here

Related Articles

Kubota Engines ConExpo Highlights
New Terex Truck Dealer For Georgia
The requirements on the purity of diesel fuel are increasing. Multi-stage water separation is the solution.
Deere Powertrain Electrification Components
John Deere’s ConExpo Engine Launches
Exclusive: How Is China’s Construction Equipment Sector Recovering?
Kohler Names Miratech Preferred Exhaust Aftertreatment Supplier
Pandemic’s Deep Impact Revealed

Latest News

Kubota Engines ConExpo Highlights
New Terex Truck Dealer For Georgia
The requirements on the purity of diesel fuel are increasing. Multi-stage water separation is the solution.
Deere Powertrain Electrification Components
John Deere’s ConExpo Engine Launches
Exclusive: How Is China’s Construction Equipment Sector Recovering?
Kohler Names Miratech Preferred Exhaust Aftertreatment Supplier
Pandemic’s Deep Impact Revealed
JCB To Make Ventilator Housings

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress International March-April 2020
Diesel Progress – March 2020
Diesel Progress – February 2020
Diesel Progress International January – February 2020
Diesel Progress – January 2020
Diesel Progress – December 2019
Diesel Progress International November-December 2019
Diesel Progress – November 2019
Diesel Progress – October 2019
Diesel Progress International – September – October 2019

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.