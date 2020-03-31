The requirements on the purity of diesel fuel are increasing. Multi-stage water separation is the solution.
Modern diesel engines and differences in global fuel qualities necessitate efficient cleaning with advanced fuel filtration concepts. The fuel is effectively cleaned by an optimally matched overall system of prefilter and main filter. Multi-stage water separation over the entire replacement interval as well as high particle filtration and optimum differential pressure guarantee that the engine runs optimally. A trend towards modular construction kits helps to find fast, flexible solutions for individual requirements.
To learn more, click here