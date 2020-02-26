Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

The Newsmaker Of The Year Prize Awarded

Ian Cameron , ,
Industry News News 
Yanmar wins Newsmaker
From left to right, Carlo Giudici (Director Industrial PowerTrain Yanmar Europe) Dana van Kammen (Marketing Manager Yanmar Europe) Ian Cameron (Editor Diesel Progress International) and Peter Aarsen (President Yanmar Europe)

Yanmar, the winners of the Diesel Progress International Newsmaker of The Year Award 2019, received their prize at a special event in Amsterdam last night.

The award goes to the company, person, trend, technology or event deemed to have generated significant news over the year.

And for 2019 Yanmar was a worthy winner. Highlights of the year included the on-going roll-out of a new diesel engine range – the 4TN which is a brand new design and composed of two models at 4.6 and 3.8 L.

At last years’ Bauma and Agritechnica trade shows the company also generated major coverage and in 2019 Yanmar announced plans to produce industrial diesel engines at a new factory in Chennai, India.

 

 

