Isotta's engines in Bari plant
The Future At Isotta Fraschini

Isotta Fraschini is in the process of launching its IFuture plan, which includes an investment for a new innovation centre with R&D, a lab for electronic components and a prototype area, located in Bari, Italy, at the company headquarters. Currently, the company is waiting for final approval of the project by the local authorities.

Isotta Fraschini introduced a 16-cylinder 16V170C2 diesel gen-set for multipurpose offshore patrol vessels (PPA) of the Italian Navy mid-2019. The company’s innovation team is working on a new diesel gen-set for PPA applications. Further innovation steps will include working on new technologies to improve reliability and efficiency of the generator sets through remote control monitoring logging and elaboration of the engines and generator sets data.

Isotta Fraschini is a Fincantieri company and the new innovation centre is expected to have a role among all the sister companies. Very important is also the cooperation with the local universities: Politecnico di Bari and Università del Salento and Istituto Motori in Naples.

