The Diesel Progress Summit & Awards Are On!

The 2020 Diesel Progress Summit and Awards scheduled for October 20th are still on!

However, in light of the many uncertainties surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Diesel Progress Summit and Awards will be held online as a webinar. More details on the times and Summit speakers will follow shortly.

The 2020 Diesel Progress Summit Awards will also be awarded as part of this special online event.

The 2020 Award Categories

• Diesel Engine of the Year (<175 hp).

• Diesel Engine of the Year (>175 hp).

• Electric & Hybrid Application of the Year.

• New Power Technology Award.

• Drivetrain Component of the Year.

• Employer of the Year.

• Engine Distributor of the Year.

• The Diesel Progress Award: Achievement of the Year.

Deadline For Entries Monday July 13, 2020.

The criteria for each of these awards, the nomination forms and more information can be found at: https://dieselprogresssummit.com/awards.html

The Summit will once again cover off-highway machinery used in construction, agriculture, mining, forestry and marine, as well as on-highway commercial vehicles. Speakers will focus on the dramatic changes in engines and powertrains that are being driven by emission regulations and advances in hybrid, electrification, and other technologies.

Has there ever been a greater need for relevant and authoritative information?

The 2020 Diesel Progress Summit 2020 follows the very successful first event in September 2019, and is for machinery and vehicle OEMs, equipment owners, engine manufacturers and distributors, and component and powertrain suppliers.

This is a must-do event online for 2020 and in-person again in the fall of 2021.

Registration is free and can be done at: https://dieselprogresssummit.com/register.html.

For information on sponsorship opportunities, contact Alister Williams at alister.williams@khl.com or (312) 860-6775.

More information and updates will be included at https://dieselprogresssummit.com/