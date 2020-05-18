Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Diesel Progress Logo
Diesel Progress Summit Newsletters 

The Diesel Progress Summit & Awards Are On!

Mike Brezonick

The 2020 Diesel Progress Summit and Awards scheduled for October 20th are still on!

However, in light of the many uncertainties surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Diesel Progress Summit and Awards will be held online as a webinar. More details on the times and Summit speakers will follow shortly.

The 2020 Diesel Progress Summit Awards will also be awarded as part of this special online event.

The 2020 Award Categories

• Diesel Engine of the Year (<175 hp).

Diesel Engine of the Year (>175 hp).

• Electric & Hybrid Application of the Year.

• New Power Technology Award.

• Drivetrain Component of the Year.

• Employer of the Year.

• Engine Distributor of the Year.

• The Diesel Progress Award: Achievement of the Year.

Deadline For Entries Monday July 13, 2020.

The criteria for each of these awards, the nomination forms and more information can be found at: https://dieselprogresssummit.com/awards.html

The Summit will once again cover off-highway machinery used in construction, agriculture, mining, forestry and marine, as well as on-highway commercial vehicles. Speakers will focus on the dramatic changes in engines and powertrains that are being driven by emission regulations and advances in hybrid, electrification, and other technologies.

Has there ever been a greater need for relevant and authoritative information?

The 2020 Diesel Progress Summit 2020 follows the very successful first event in September 2019, and is for machinery and vehicle OEMs, equipment owners, engine manufacturers and distributors, and component and powertrain suppliers.

This is a must-do event online for 2020 and in-person again in the fall of 2021.

Registration is free and can be done at: https://dieselprogresssummit.com/register.html.

For information on sponsorship opportunities, contact Alister Williams at alister.williams@khl.com or (312) 860-6775.

More information and updates will be included at https://dieselprogresssummit.com/

Related Articles

The Diesel Progress Summit & Awards Are On!
Buhler Industries To Consolidate U.S. Operations
Diesel Progress Awards: 2020 judges & categories announced
Dana CEO To Keynote At DP Summit
Second Diesel Progress Summit Set For Chicago
Jaeger Named President Volvo Autonomous Solutions
Diesel Progress Award winners announced in Louisville
Summit Opens With Strong Cat Message

Latest News

Efficient Movement: Puck Liquid Handling Systems
The Diesel Progress Summit & Awards Are On!
Hatz Diesel of NA Strengthens Application Engineering
ZF To Begin Production Of CeTrax E-Drive
Case IH Names New VP For Europe
Toting Bins: New Fresh Fruit Harvester
New Fleetguard App From Cummins Filtration
Director For Hydrogen Technology Center
Mechanical Powertrain Component Report: In Gear For Electrification

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress – May 2020
Diesel Progress – April 2020
Diesel Progress International March-April 2020
Diesel Progress – March 2020
Diesel Progress – February 2020
Diesel Progress International January – February 2020
Diesel Progress – January 2020
Diesel Progress – December 2019
Diesel Progress International November-December 2019
Diesel Progress – November 2019

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.