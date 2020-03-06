Terzich To Succeed Brizzolara At HydraForce

Mike Terzich

Jim Brizzolara, founder, president and CEO of HydraForce has announced the appointment of Mike Terzich as his successor in the roles of CEO and President, effective July 1. Terzich comes to HydraForce after spending nearly 28 years at the Lincolnshire, Ill., based Zebra Technologies.

Brizzolara will remain at HydraForce to oversee the transition as an emeritus member of the Office of the President and will continue as a member of the board of directors.

“Mike has served on the HydraForce board of directors for 10 years and is intimately familiar with our mission and vision,” said Brizzolara. “Mike is a very talented individual and I’m looking forward to witnessing the great things that he will do at HydraForce.”

While at Zebra, Terzich held senior vice president roles in administration, sales and marketing, and division management. He also served as director of operations for Video Corp. of America where he managed five plants in Illinois.

When he becomes president in July, Terzich will be joined in HydraForce’s Office of the President by Tony Casale, executive vice president and general manager of HydraForce Inc., Peter Macdonald, global director of Corporate Excellence, and Dave Nolan, chief financial officer.