Terex Trucks
Terex Trucks Signs New Canadian Dealer

Mike Brezonick

Terex Trucks announced it has signed Headwater Equipment Sales Ltd. as its new dealer in Alberta, Canada, to bring its articulated haulers to even more customers in the province’s construction, mining, agriculture and oil and gas sectors.

Headwater Equipment will sell and rent the TA300 and TA400, as well as provide aftermarket support, to its customers in the prairie province in the west of Canada.

Headquartered in Coalhurst near Lethbridge in Alberta, Headwater Equipment operates from three locations in Alberta and one in British Columbia. The dealership was founded in 1997 and today, 65 employees and 20 service trucks provide customers with quality equipment and support.

“Headwater Equipment is a growing dealership with a strong focus on superior customer service,” says Greg Gerbus, regional sales manager Terex Trucks. “Our customers will benefit from the complementary product lines Headwater Equipment provides, such as excavators, as well as their high standards and business model of creative solutions to customer needs.”

 

