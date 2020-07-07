Terex To Build Cranes In India

The expansion of the Terex manufacturing footprint will see the company manufacture all three of its Terex Cranes lines in India.

Terex Cranes, which builds tower and rough terrain cranes, is based in Fontanafredda and Crespellano, Italy, respectively. The Franna brand of mobile pick and carry cranes is based in Brisbane, Australia. Production at these facilities will continue and the expansion will mean all three product lines also being manufactured at the Terex facility in Hosur, India, from 2021. Terex has 600 employees in India which includes an R&D unit of more than 150 engineers.

