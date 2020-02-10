Diesel Progress

Terex Moves Cranes Businesses

Mike Osenga ,
Industry News 
Terex moves cranes

Terex Corp. said that its Tower and Rough Terrain Cranes businesses are now part of the company’s Materials Processing (MP) segment. Marco Gentilini, vice president and general manager of the Tower and Rough Terrain Cranes businesses, respectively based in Fontanafredda and Crespellano, Italy, now reports to Kieran Hegarty, president of Materials Processing. The changes were effective January 1, 2020.

Last summer, Terex announced plans to align all of its business operations within two business segments, Aerial Work Platforms based in Redmond, Wash. and Materials Processing based in Dungannon, Northern Ireland. The alignment of the Tower and Rough Terrain Cranes into MP completes the transformation of Terex into a two-segment organization.

“Like our other MP businesses, Tower and Rough Terrain Cranes utilize distinct channels in their markets and will be a great addition to our portfolio,” Hegarty said. “We plan to support their continued growth with investment in new products and global sales and marketing.”

