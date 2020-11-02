Diesel Progress

Tenneco Sells Aftermarket Filters Business In Mexico

Premium Guard Inc. (PGI) has purchased Tenneco’s global aftermarket filters business in Mexico. The announcement was made by Anan Bishara, CEO and president of PGI. No financial details were provided.

The acquisition from Tenneco’s DRiV division, was finalized on Oct. 31 and includes Tenneco’s manufacturing facility in Tultitlan, Mexico, operations, as well as the Interfil and Engine Clean brands used in automotive and heavy-duty applicatons, and filter inventories.

“We are very excited about the purchase of Interfil from DRiV,” Bishara said. “This is an important acquisition for the future growth of PGI on an international scale and a vital part of our expansion into Mexico, Central, and South America.

“PGI has already established a robust and diversified global supply chain. Our resources and capabilities in Mexico will become a key part of our supply chain, which will allow us to cut the lead time and hedge against further escalation in the trade war with China.”

Interfil is a 40-year old company and considered to be the second largest filter manufacturer and supplier in Mexico. In 2016, Federal-Mogul Motorparts acquired Interfil, prior to Tenneco’s acquisition of Federal-Mogul LLC. Besides Interfil-branded products, Interfil is a supplier of private label filters for the aftermarket and OES/OEM sectors.

Premium Guard said it plans significant investment at the Tultitlan facility to fulfill customer requirements and volume, and will remain a strategic supplier for Tenneco’s Champion brand. The company said it expects a smooth transition of ownership with no changes to staff or management at this time.

