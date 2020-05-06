Tech-Link For Cat Switchgear

Caterpillar Inc. has introduced a new technical service offering designed to enable secure, remote updates of Cat switchgear software to minimize set-up time and provide flexibility for operational changes while reducing service costs. Tech-Link allows certified factory engineers and Cat dealer technicians to access Cat switchgear through a password-protected connection and remotely make software changes ranging from simple sensor and dashboard edits to complex adjustments in the sequence of operation.

Operating through a network or cellular interface, it is especially useful for switchgear applications in remote locations that would otherwise require a costly site visit from a technician, the company said.

“As power systems change in size, scope, and complexity over time, switchgear software should be updated to reprioritize loads and optimize performance,” said Brian Kruse, global solutions manager for Caterpillar Electric Power. “Caterpillar’s new Tech-Link service allows customers to remotely leverage the superior expertise of our engineers, which economically simplifies and accelerates switchgear software updates while safeguarding system integrity and operation.”

Cat switchgear is engineered to provide power system management from monitoring and controlling standby/load management to multi-unit utility paralleling installations. Caterpillar’s automatic transfer switches range from 30 to 5000 amps and are designed to seamlessly redirect power between main and backup sources for continuous power and continued safety.

Caterpillar’s Tech-Link service is initially available for applications in North and South America as an optional hardware upgrade and service offering for all new Cat switchgear operating at 50 and 60 Hz. Retrofit packages are available for select applications as determined on a case-by-case basis. It is certified to ISO/IEC 27001 requirements for information security management systems.