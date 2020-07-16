TE Develops Hybrid And E-Mobility Solutions Kit

High voltage terminals and solutions kit contains all the parts needed to create an assembly

TE Connectivity has developed a new purchasing option for high voltage terminals and connectors used in hybrid or all-electric vehicles. The new hybrid and electric mobility solutions kits contain all the parts required to create an assembly in one easy- to-order package, the company said. Kits are available for AMP+ HVA 280, AMP+ HVA 630, AMP+ HVP 800, AMP+ HVP 1100, and AMP+ IPT solutions and are perfect for use with high-voltage, hybrid and electric mobility applications.

“To assist our customers and make ordering and assembly easy, we are now offering these kits for high voltage terminal and connectors,” said Mike Brenner, TE product manager. “The hybrid and electric mobility solutions kits offer design engineers all of TE’s reliable parts needed for assembly in one package so they don’t have to worry about missing any parts or have to hassle with any order quantities.”

Low-Medium Current Connectors

AMP+ HVA 280 finger-proof, touch-safe, two- or three-position low-medium current connectors and headers are designed for flexibility with options needed for various hybrid/electric vehicle device applications. This product family can be utilized with multi-core or individually shielded wire and includes a discrete header design unique to the industry that improves packaging and manufacturing efficiency with a two-stage floating latch that creates safety in the system. The connector system also provides multiple latching options and an integrated internal HVIL, allowing for package size optimization and routing flexibility.

AMP+ HVA 630 touch-safe two-, three-, four- and five-position low-medium current connectors and headers are designed to meet AK 4.3.3, LV215-1 specifications and feature a CPA (Connector Position Assurance) system. With a current carrying capability up to 40 amps at 140º C and a 4 to 6 mm2 multicore wire range, the AMP+ connectors and headers can be used in many EV device applications, the company said.

The shielded and sealed two-position connectors are designed for advanced performance with high-voltage onboard chargers. The five-position connectors allow three-phase charging currents up to 32 amps for maximum charging capacity and due to its lever control, the necessary mating force is less the 70 N. The package size is optimized with an integrated internal HVIL, TE Connectivity said.

High Current Connectors

The touch-proof one-, two- or three-position high current connectors and headers found in the AMP+ HVP 800 kits are designed to meet AK 4.3.3, LV215-1 specifications. With a current carrying capability up to 200 amps at 85º C (depending on wire cross section), an ample temperature range and a wide wire range, the AMP+ high current connectors and headers can be used in various EV applications, the company said. An integrated internal HVIL with multiple routing options allow package size optimization and flexibility. Assembly is simplified with a lever assist for low insertion force.

AMP+ HVP 1100 fingerproof, touch-safe, one-position high-current connectors and headers are designed for flexibility with the options needed for various hybrid and electric vehicle device applications. With a current carrying capability up to 300 amps at 85º C and 70 mm2 individually shielded wire, the TE AMP+ HVP 1100 can be used in many high-voltage applications. The system provides an integrated internal HVIL for package size optimization.

Shielded Ring Tongue

Finally, TE’s AMP+ IPT shielded ring tongue enables easy and flexible adaption of the internal power terminal to various applications, the company said. The IPT is available in one-, two- or three-pole housings. The power accessory provides 360º EMC shielding and wire-to-device capabilities. The screwed ring tongue can be applied on different length cables, according to the needs of the customer.