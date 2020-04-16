Diesel Progress

Taylor’s Tier 4 Towable

Taylor Power Systems has launched the TR25, a new 25 kW generator set targeting jobsite power, rental, municipalities, first responders, telecommunications or any application that requires transportable power.

Taylor Power Systems, the Clinton, Miss.-based manufacturer of generator sets, has developed a new mobile power unit targeting a variety of applications. The trailer-mounted TR25 generator set delivers 25 kW and is suitable for jobsite power, rental, municipalities, first responders, telecommunications or any application that requires transportable power, the company said.

“General tool/power rental is a huge segment of the power generation business that Taylor Power Systems has not traditionally served,” noted Brock Williamson, Taylor’s marketing manager. He added that the 25 kW/25kVA segment is “one of the most popular nodes in this market, so it made sense to start with this unit in an effort to gain market share.”

The TR25 is powered by an Isuzu 4LE2T diesel engine that directly drives a Yanan SLG series three-phase brushless alternator. Part of Isuzu’s RedTech diesel range, the inline four-cylinder, charge air cooled engine has a displacement of 2.2 L and a maximum constant speed output of 40.2 hp.

Equipped with a wastegate turbocharger, high-pressure common rail fuel system with direct injection and a maintenance-free diesel oxidation catalyst (DOC), the incorporates cooled exhaust gas recirculation and meets EPA’s Tier 4 final exhaust emissions regulations without the use of a diesel particulate filter (DPF) or selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system.

Engine and alternator function are monitored and controlled by a Deep Sea 7310 digital controller. The controller provides automatic shutdown for high temperature, oil pressure, overcrank and overspeed and automatic voltage regulation. Gen-set voltage is selectable with a three-position selector switch the gen-set incorporates a busbar connection as well as receptable outlets.

The engine and alternator are packaged within a 14-gauge powder coated steel enclosure with optional sound attenuation available. The generator package and 55 gal. capacity sub-base fuel tank with 110% containment basin are both mounted to a heavy-duty steel base with vibration isolators and external oil and coolant drains.

The TR25 carries a one-year warranty and is built and tested at Taylor’s Clinton facility.

Part of the Taylor Group of companies, Taylor Power Systems builds diesel standby generator sets from 8 to 2000 kW and gaseous-fueled units from 25 to 650 kW. All of the units are available with a range of enclosures and optional equipment for oil and gas, industrial, commercial, business, health care, telecommunications, municipal, rental, transportation and agricultural applications.

