Taylor Power Fills A Gap

Company expands diesel standby generator set line with new 750 kW unit

By Mike Brezonick

Taylor Power Systems, the Clinton, Miss.-based manufacturer of diesel and gaseous fueled generator sets for standby power, oil & gas, agricultural and rental applications, is expanding its diesel standby lineup. Rated 750 kW, the new TD750 closes a gap between the company’s existing 600 kW and 800 kW units and expands the overall diesel standby range to 26 machines with ratings from 9 kW to 2000 kW.

“Typically, a generator this size is used for large office complexes, data centers, hotels, municipalities and medical facilities,” said Taylor Marketing Manager Brock Williamson. “In some instances, these will be sold as open units, with no enclosure and they may be installed in basements or parking garages.”

Perkins Diesel

The new gen-set is driven by a Perkins 2806C-E18TTAG7 diesel engine rated 1101 hp mechanical/755 kWe. With bore and stroke dimensions of 145 x 183 mm, the inline six-cylinder diesel has a displacement of 18.1 L and incorporates parallel turbocharging and air-to-air charge-air cooling. Perkins also supplies the cooling package, which includes a 63.4 in. wide x 65 in. high radiator and belt-driven fan. Critical and hospital grade silencers are available, the company said.

The engine directly drives a Stamford S6 four-pole alternator that delivers rated power at standard 60 Hz voltages. Engine and generator functions are monitored and controlled by a Basler DGC-2020 digital controller, with a Basler DGC-2020HD controller available for paralleling applications. The controllers are engineered to provide enhanced gen-set protection, as well as custom logic, dual Ethernet, RS485 and Modbus over TCPIP communications, and email notifications through the Ethernet connection.

“These generators are fully parallel capable and meet NFPA110 requirements,” said Williamson. “We are currently scheduling testing/certification for UL2200.”

Made In-House

The enclosed units are packaged within a sound-attenuated enclosure manufactured at Taylor’s fabrication facility in Richland, Miss.

“Enclosed units are fitted with a powder-coated enclosure that was designed and manufactured in-house and can be installed anywhere outdoors, including rooftops,” Williamson said.

The enclosure incorporates an integral baffle in the updraft that routes air vertically, which reduces noise and allows for a smaller, more compact updraft. “There is approximately a 25% weight reduction and 16.5% reduction in the footprint required to mount the unit over our previous offering,” Williamson said.

The TD750 was also designed for fast and easy servicing, the company said. The unit has eight access doors and sufficient interior space to allow service technicians access to service points and standard fluid drains. The enclosure is also equipped with a load center for all accessories and interior lighting, while a block heater and alternator strip heater are intended to deliver reliable starting in cold ambient temperatures.

The enclosures incorporate fuel tanks from 1300 to 2600 gal. designed to provide 24 to 48 hours of operation at rated load.

This story first appeared in the August issue of Diesel Progress. To subscribe, click here.