Taylor Announces New Sudden Service Locations

Mike Brezonick , ,
Taylor Sudden Service
Taylor Sudden Service has opened factory service locations in Corpus Christi, Texas (above), and Elizabethtown, Ky.

Taylor Sudden Service announced the opening of two new factory direct locations in Texas and Kentucky.

The new factory direct warehouse in Corpus Christi, Texas, will provide parts sales, service and rentals for the Texas counties of Aransas, Bee, Brooks, Calhoun, Cameron, DeWitt, Dimmit, Duval, Goliad, Hidalgo, Jackson, Jim Hogg, Jim Wells, Karnes, Keiberg, Kenedy, Lavaca, Live Oak, McMuller, Nueces, Refugio, San Patricio, Starr, Victoria, Webb, Willacy and Zapata.

The new Elizabethtown, Ky., facility will cover the counties Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Breckinridge, Bullitt, Casey, Clark, Estill, Fayette, Franklin, Garrard, Grayson, Green, Hardin, Hart, Jackson, Jefferson, LaRue, Laurel, Lincoln, Marion, McCreary, Meade, Mercer, Montgomery, Nelson, Powell, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Scott, Shelby, Spencer, Taylor, Washington, Whitley and Woodford.

Sudden Service, Inc. provides exclusive worldwide distribution of genuine Taylor OEM parts and forklift service for equipment designed, manufactured, and marketed by Taylor Machine Works, Inc. It is also now the generator parts, rentals, and service supplier for Taylor Power Systems products and all major brands of industrial and commercial generators.

 

