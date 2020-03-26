Takeuchi Promotes Lawson, Vranches To New Leadership Roles

Takeuchi-US, a manufacturer of compact equipment, has promoted Henry Lawson (shown) and John Vranches to new leadership roles. Lawson has been named director of sales, while Vranches will be in a new role as divisional sales manager, effective immediately.

As director of sales, Lawson will take on all the dealer sales development and national account business and activity in North America. First and foremost, the position is accountable for achieving company market share objectives. This includes areas of dealer sales, such as budgeting, asset management and inventory audit responsibilities, in addition to directing and managing the national rental accounts for market penetration.

“I am honored and privileged to have the opportunity to serve as the director of sales for Takeuchi,” said Lawson. “We have a great team in the field, and a team of professional and courteous office personnel to support our dealers, national accounts and customer base. I look forward to working with each of them as we strive to continue to provide the best products and support in the industry.”

As divisional sales manager, Vranches will manage and direct both the regional business managers and regional product managers to develop and maintain support for the Takeuchi dealer network and the national account base in North America. He also will ensure Takeuchi provides the highest level of products and support to the marketplace.

Additionally, this position works alongside the regional business managers to develop new dealers across North America and provide proper support channels to Takeuchi’s customer base.

“We are excited to have John taking on a new role with his recent promotion. He has held several positions within Takeuchi over the years that will provide him with the knowledge and understanding of the dealers, national accounts and customers’ needs to drive their productivity and efficiencies,” said Lawson. “I look forward to working side by side with John as he helps support our team.”