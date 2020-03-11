Diesel Progress

Take A TRIP At AEM’s Tech Experience

Mike Brezonick

Throughout ConExpo-Con/Agg 2020, attendees have an opportunity to view transportation data from their state at a new, interactive, touch-screen map and exhibit in the Modern Mobility area of the AEM’s Tech Experience in the Silver Lot.

Visitors to the TRIP “Transportation by the Numbers” exhibit will have state-specific data including share of pavements in poor, mediocre, fair and good condition; total additional vehicle operating cost (VOC) statewide and per-motorist as a result of driving on rough roads; and traffic fatality rates and average annual number of fatalities in a state.

Visitors to the Tech Experience will be encouraged to use the data from the TRIP exhibit to further educate decision makers regarding the importance of sound, adequately-funded transportation policy at the local, state and federal levels.

 

