STW, SIKO In Strategic Partnership

SIKO and Sensor-Technik Wiedemann (STW) have entered into a strategic partnership aimed at the mobile machinery market. The companies said their customers will benefit from the cooperation through better access to complete systems, ranging from measurement technology to automation and cloud-based concepts.

The strategic partnership builds on a long-standing cooperation between the two suppliers.

“We look forward to an even closer cooperation with SIKO,“ said Hans Wiedemann, director of Channel Partner Management, STW. “Together with SIKO solutions, our broad portfolio offers our customers worldwide access to universal solutions that make system integration significantly easier.”

STW offers products and technology for the mobile machinery market that include sensors, controllers and human-machine interfaces. SIKO is a specialist with measuring technology for a range of tasks, including length, angle and speed.

Joint development projects are reportedly already underway that combine the expertise of both firms. Projects include the expansion of the modular sensor system for mobile hydraulics with new and extended features, as well as the provision of functionally safe systems.

“With this partnership, we are bundling the skills of both companies and creating the basis for optimal cooperation as a foundation for groundbreaking project and customer solutions,“ said Mathias Roth, head of the Mobile Automation business unit for SIKO. “Especially when it comes to position sensor technology, digitalization and automation, we see great shared opportunities on the horizon.”