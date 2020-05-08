Stoneburner New GM At Kaman Industrial

Kaman Distribution Group (KDG), a value-added distributor of bearings, power transmission, automation and fluid power products, announced that industry veteran, Mark Stoneburner has been appointed executive vice president and general manager of its Kaman Industrial Technologies (KIT) business unit.

Stoneburner has more than 30 years of experience in industrial distribution and manufacturing. Most recently, he was senior VP – Eastern U.S. Branch Sales and Operations, Mergers and Acquisitions at Motion Industries. Prior to that, he served as the VP of Sales and Marketing at American Roller Bearing Co., as well as in various senior management roles at Applied Industrial Technologies.

KDG’s national footprint includes five distribution centers, 18 fabrication and assembly centers and more than 220 branches across the United States.