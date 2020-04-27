Steyr’s New Head of Commercial Ops

Peter Friis, new head of Commercial Operations in Europe for Steyr.

Peter Friis has been named head of Commercial Operations in Europe for Steyr, a CNH Industrial brand. Friis replaces Thierry Panadero, head of CNH Industrial Agricultural Commercial Operations Europe. The appointment is part of a wider reorganization of CNH Industrial Agricultural brands in Europe.

Friis joined the company in 1984 in Copenhagen and counts over 30 years of experience within CNH Industrial. He covered positions in marketing and commercial departments in the UK and ROI, Denmark and Nordics and Baltics, before being appointed as head of Commercial Marketing and Network Development for Case IH and Steyr Europe in 2017.