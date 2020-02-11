Start-Up For US Penta Marine Engines

Volvo Penta has announced the start of production and assembly of Seven Marine outboards at the organization’s wholly-owned facility in Lexington, Tennessee. From January 2020, the entire line-up of Seven Marine engines has been incorporated into the Volvo Penta production process.

Transitioning production of the Seven Marine engines into Volvo Penta’s established manufacturing facility is part of the overall strategy to further develop the company’s outboard offering, said Volvo Penta.

Since acquiring Seven Marine in 2017, efforts have focused on expanding the Seven Marine product line-up and integrating proven Volvo Penta solutions. In 2018, through close collaboration with the Volvo Penta team, Seven Marine was able to extend its horsepower range to include 527hp and 577hp models, and enhance its 627hp flagship model, Volvo Penta added.

The 210,000 square foot facility in Lexington houses Volvo Penta’s production of all gasoline engines and drives for worldwide distribution. It also houses a final assembly line for the production of industrial off-road engines.