Germany-based Rheintacho introduced the speed sensors FE series, available with different output signals: 1-channel (for speed detection); 2-channel (for detection of speed and direction of rotation); and a pulse-width modulated current signal (also for speed and direction as well as for diagnostic options).

The FE series sensors can be specified and approved for an application, while their mechanical interfaces remain the same regardless of which signal the customer chooses.

Peter Cisar, head of Development at Rheintacho, said: “With the FE series, we present a speed sensor family that offers a variety of different signal outputs in a compact design – in addition to meeting the highest protection requirements with IP67 and IP6K9K.”

The sensors are available with two different immersion depths – 0.7 to 1.25 in (18.4 and 32 mm) – and feature a connector that is not directly integrated on the sensor body, but can be located in a more suitable position considering variables such as moisture, dirt, dust, and vibrations. The FE series sensors utilize connectors molded directly onto the cable or molded on the back, to adapt to space requirements and better protect against the environment.

Rheintacho will showcase its FE series sensors at ConExpo/IFPE within the German Pavilion in South Hall, S63458.