Speakers Announced For OHR Global Webinar

The full panel of speakers has been announced for the Off-Highway Global Briefing on Tuesday, Nov. 17. The panel for the free webinar, which will be held at 3.00 p.m. U.K. time (10 a.m., EDT in the U.S.), will be Off-Highway Research Managing Director Chris Sleight, Carl-Gustaf Göransson, the former president of CNH Industrial’s construction equipment business, and Yelena Shulyatyeva, senior U.S. economist for Bloomberg Economics. The free event is one hour long.

A seasoned global executive Göransson has worked in the construction equipment industry for over 25 years. Most recently, he was global president Construction for CNH Industrial and a member of the CNH global executive council. Prior to that he was senior vice president Sales, Markets and Services with Cargotec’s Hiab Brand, and president European Central Construction Equipment with Volvo Construction Equipment.

Shulyatyeva contributes in-depth analysis of macroeconomic data and trends for the Bloomberg Professional service, a global source for real-time and historical financial data, news, research and analytics. She regularly appears on business television and radio, and is frequently quoted in print publications.

Sleight is one of the world’s leading authorities on global construction equipment markets. The webinar’s media partners are Diesel Progress International and International Construction magazines.

To register for free, click here. More information is also available at http://www.offhighwaybriefing.com/.