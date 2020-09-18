Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Off-Highway Global Briefing
Industry News News Newsletters 

Speakers Announced For OHR Global Webinar

Mike Brezonick , , ,

The full panel of speakers has been announced for the Off-Highway Global Briefing on Tuesday, Nov. 17. The panel for the free webinar, which will be held at 3.00 p.m. U.K. time  (10 a.m., EDT in the U.S.), will be Off-Highway Research Managing Director Chris Sleight, Carl-Gustaf Göransson, the former president of CNH Industrial’s construction equipment business, and Yelena Shulyatyeva, senior U.S. economist for Bloomberg Economics. The free event is one hour long.

A seasoned global executive Göransson has worked in the construction equipment industry for over 25 years. Most recently, he was global president Construction for CNH Industrial and a member of the CNH global executive council. Prior to that he was senior vice president Sales, Markets and Services with Cargotec’s Hiab Brand, and president European Central Construction Equipment with Volvo Construction Equipment.

Shulyatyeva contributes in-depth analysis of macroeconomic data and trends for the Bloomberg Professional service, a global source for real-time and historical financial data, news, research and analytics. She regularly appears on business television and radio, and is frequently quoted in print publications.

Sleight is one of the world’s leading authorities on global construction equipment markets. The webinar’s media partners are Diesel Progress International and International Construction magazines.

To register for free, click here. More information is also available at http://www.offhighwaybriefing.com/.

 

Related Articles

Speakers Announced For OHR Global Webinar
Training Academy On Heat Exchange
Weichai, Bosch Claim Efficiency Breakthrough
Iveco’s S-Way Truck One Year Later
Middle East Energy 2021 – Rescheduled to June
Update: Navistar Rejects Traton’s New Bid
ZF Expands Commercial Vehicle Test Track
CV Markets “Surprisingly Strong,” Says ACT

Latest News

New Particle Number Analyzer From Sensors
Weichai Westport Secures Chinese Certification
Speakers Announced For OHR Global Webinar
Training Academy On Heat Exchange
New President At Blachford Acoustics Group NA
Cat G3412 Natural Gas Gen-Set
McColl Named CEO Of Continental Hydraulics
Gotting New CEO At Wandfluh Of America
Atlas Copco’s ZenergiZe Energy Storage Systems

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress – September 2020
Diesel Progress – August 2020
Diesel Progress International July-August 2020
Diesel Progress – July 2020
Diesel Progress – June 2020
Diesel Progress International May-June 2020
Diesel Progress – May 2020
Diesel Progress – April 2020
Diesel Progress International March-April 2020
Diesel Progress – March 2020

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.