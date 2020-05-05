Diesel Progress

SMM Trade Show Postponed

Ian Cameron , ,

The major marine show, SMM and held in Hamburg, has been postponed because of the impact of COVID-19 and will now take place from February 2-5, 2021.

SMM was due to start on September 7 this year but has been put back by eight months by the organisers.

SMM is regarded as one of the world’s key events for the maritime equipment and shipbuilding industry and in 2018 it attracted 2,250 exhibitors from 67 countries and approximately 50,000 visitors.

In a statement to exhibitors and visitors the organiser said: “Looking at the restrictions on major events as well as the international travel bans due to the dynamic course of the coronavirus pandemic, we took a decision that will benefit everyone. Instead of running SMM as planned in September, we are postponing it to the beginning of next year.

“SMM is now scheduled to take place from 2 – 5 February 2021. We are convinced that global business travel will be possible again at this time, and we hope that the new date will give you the necessary planning security. All visitor and conference tickets that have been ordered so far remain valid for the new date.

“The maritime industry’s leading trade fair is fully booked, and as its organiser, we are in close contact with the responsible health authorities and health and security executives of main exhibitors. So, you can rest assured that all hygienic and safety requirements are met to secure your health and well-being at SMM. That’s why we keep on looking forward to welcoming visitors from over 120 nations, who meet with more than 2,200 exhibitors, take part in high-profile conferences, foster cross-sector exchange, connect with peers, and party together – yes, the social thing we almost forgot.

“We are aware that you may have questions regarding your participation at SMM. On our website, we provide answers and important information for visitors and exhibitors. Please read them carefully and feel free to contact us if you have further questions.”

