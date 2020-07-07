Diesel Progress

Sinoboom Opens North American, European Subsidiaries

Chad Elmore

Sinoboom’s North American and European subsidiaries officially took possession of their new regional headquarters today, in Houston, Texas and Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

“We are delighted that Sinoboom BV in Europe and Sinoboom North America LLC have been able to complete this auspicious stage in their development on time and simultaneously” said Susan Xu, general manager of parent company Sinoboom Intelligent Equipment.

Both facilities will be used to house scissor lifts, boom lifts and other MEWPs from the company’s extensive range of products. Sinoboom started production more than 12 years ago and was the first Chinese company to design and build its own boom lifts.

For more information read the article by Euan Youdale here. Access International is a sister publication to Diesel Progress and Diesel Progress International.

