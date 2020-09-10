Diesel Progress

Silent Boats in Paris

Transfluid and Bellmarine electric systems for passenger boats on Seine
Two 15-W electric motors power new passenger boats on the Seine river

Two new all-electric passenger boats will operate on the Seine river in Paris, France, traveling at an average speed of 15 km/h without noise from the engines.

The boats are 8.30m long and 3m wide and can carry up to 12 people plus the skipper with an autonomy of 24 hours; propulsion is supplied by a Bellmarine and Transfluid electric system featuring two 15-W SailMaster water-cooled electric motors with an output power of 15 kW each and powered by lithium batteries.

The SailMaster propulsion system features permanent magnet electric motors with mounting flanges, designed for a plug & play installation.

Netherland-based Bellmarine is a leader in turnkey electric propulsion systems, while Italy-based Transfluid is well renowned for the production of transmission units and electric motors.

 

