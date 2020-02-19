Siko’s Cylinder Position Sensor

Siko Products will display a new Pure.Mobile position sensor for hydraulic and telescopic cylinders at IFPE. The SGH10L position sensor has been specially developed for applications where almost no stroke loss is acceptable when integrating the sensor into the cylinder.

This is made possible, the company said, by the lateral mounting of the SGH10L sensor on the hydraulic cylinder in a specially developed housing rather than in the cylinder base. The system is fixed to the cylinder by a hydraulic screw connection and there is almost no stroke loss because of the lateral installation, the company said. The sensor ear is the only installation space required in the cylinder.

The sensor, which is available in two measuring ranges – 19.6 and 39.37 in. (500 and 1000 mm) is available with a variety of interfaces, such as analog current or voltage outputs, CANopen or SAE J1939. The sensor can accommodate operating pressures up to 5076 psi (350 bar) and pressure spikes as high as 6526 psi (450 bar), at operating temperatures up to 221º F (105º C).

Siko said every sensor equipped with Pure.Mobile technology meets the EMC requirements for construction, agricultural and forestry machines, the requirements according to E1 (UN ECE R10), and is based on a magnetic, wear-free and sturdy sensing technology.

See SIKO at IFPE booth S-82846.