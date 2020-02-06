Diesel Progress

Mike Brezonick

Conexpo-Con/Agg & IFPE Show Information 

Where is it:

Las Vegas Convention Centre, US

When is it?

March 10-14, 2020

Show hours?

Tuesday to Friday: 09-17.00

Saturday: 09.00-15.00

Registration:

https://www.conexpoconagg.com/visit/registration-and-pricing/

Advance pricing is US$195 per person from 14 January to 7 March 2017. Day badges are $249 per day.

Phone: +1 847-996-5878 (within US: 800-424-5247)

Hotel/lodging

e-mail: showmgmt@experient-inc.com or Groups of 20+: showmgmt-group@experient-inc.com

Phone: +1 847-996-5878 (within US: 800-424-5247)

https://www.conexpoconagg.com/visit/hotel-and-travel-information/#discounts

