Show Information
Conexpo-Con/Agg & IFPE Show Information
Where is it:
Las Vegas Convention Centre, US
When is it?
March 10-14, 2020
Show hours?
Tuesday to Friday: 09-17.00
Saturday: 09.00-15.00
Registration:
https://www.conexpoconagg.com/visit/registration-and-pricing/
Advance pricing is US$195 per person from 14 January to 7 March 2017. Day badges are $249 per day.
Phone: +1 847-996-5878 (within US: 800-424-5247)
Hotel/lodging
e-mail: showmgmt@experient-inc.com or Groups of 20+: showmgmt-group@experient-inc.com
Phone: +1 847-996-5878 (within US: 800-424-5247)
https://www.conexpoconagg.com/visit/hotel-and-travel-information/#discounts