Shake-Up At Blount

Blount International, Inc. announced the appointment of Paul Tonnesen as its chief executive officer, effective immediately. Tonnesen succeeds Josh Collins, who served as chief executive officer since 2009. Blount’s president and chief operating officer, David Willmott, will also be leaving the company.

Blount manufactures replacement parts, equipment, and accessories for in select global markets including forestry, lawn and garden, farm, ranch, agriculture, and concrete, cutting and finishing. Blount was acquired by American Securities and P2 Capital Partners in 2016.

Prior to joining Blount, Tonnesen served as a global president of Fiskars Group, a global supplier of home, garden, and outdoor products.