Service, Parts & Reman Update

New Navistar Filters, Parts Programs

Navistar International Corp.’s Parts business has announced a product expansion and a variety of solutions to improve parts availability.

On the product side, Fleetrite, Navistar’s all-makes aftermarket truck and bus parts brand, has introduced a new line of filters. Fleetrite filters are replacements for original equipment manufacturer filters and include air, hydraulic, fuel, lube and oil, DEF and water and coolant. The new products enhance the Fleetrite brand’s more than 100 current product lines.

“The introduction of filters into our Fleetrite product offering expands our portfolio to cover one of the largest all-makes, maintenance product lines in the heavy-duty industry and allows us to reach new customer segments,” said Josef Kory, senior vice president, Parts, Navistar.

Fleetrite is also expanding its retail footprint with the addition of standalone Fleetrite retail locations to International Truck and IC Bus dealer locations. There are currently eight Fleetrite stores open with plans to develop 10 stores in 2020. The goal, Navistar said, is to reach 50 locations by 2023. Navistar said it collaborates with its International Truck dealer network to determine the most ideal locations for new stores.

“Fleetrite stores were designed to support our customers and their businesses by bringing quality parts closer to our customer, offering multiple daily deliveries and stocking parts that fit all makes and models,” Kory added.

Navistar’s Parts business is also launching a new online parts ordering option powered by RepairLink, an online connection to order parts from the International Truck and IC Bus dealer network. With Navistar’s entire parts catalogue available for purchase, more than 3500 customers have made upward of 30,000 transactions using RepairLink.

“RepairLink offers a solution to fleets of all sizes to order and manage parts, which will in turn help our dealers engage with customers through comprehensive online interactions,” said Kory. “We’re working quickly to continue to evolve ways in which we connect with and serve our customers. Ultimately, we want to cover all of our customers’ aftermarket needs through a simple digital experience.”

Extended Gehl/Manitou Warranties

Manitou has increased the warranty period on U.S.-built compact equipment products to two years/2000 hours, whichever occurs first, for machines sold and registered within North America.

Manitou equipment covered under the new warranty, which was effective Jan. 1, 2020, includes skid-steer loaders, track loaders and articulated loaders built in North America.

The same two year/2000 hours extended warranty is also being offered for Gehl machines sold and registered within North America. The extended Gehl warranty includes skid-steer loaders, track loaders, articulated loaders and telescopic handlers built in North America.

Deere Extends ADT Transmission Warranty

John Deere said it has extended its articulated dump truck (ATD)transmission warranty through Dec. 31, 2020. The warranty offers five years or 15,000 hours on all new E-Series models purchased through the end of 2020.

The warranty provides enhanced coverage through five years or 15,000 hours, whichever occurs first. All new E-Series models (260E, 310E, 370E, 410E or 460E) built on or after Jan. 1, 2017, through Dec. 31, 2020, are eligible.

To learn more about the transmission warranty on the E-Series articulated dump trucks, visit www.JohnDeere.com or contact a local John Deere dealer.

Dana Adds Brevini US Service Center

Sparrows Group, Slidell, La., has become the first authorized external service provider for Dana’s Brevini winch and hoisting products in the US. The agreement will see Sparrows sell and service Dana’s hydraulic and winch product lines.

The facility will deliver repairs, service and warranty services on Brevini winch and hoist products for customers based in the US Gulf Coast area. This will include fluid power equipment such as pumps and motors, and planetary gearboxes products for winch applications.

“Having worked for marine customers for many years’, we know there is a large installed base of Brevini components on vessels in the US,” said Stewart Mitchell, chief executive officer of Sparrows. “Our new status gives vessel owners assurance that work is being carried out to OEM standards, so we are confident that it will stimulate further growth in the sector.”