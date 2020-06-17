Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Senior Management Changes at Prinoth

Mike Osenga ,
Diesel Progress Summit Newsmakers 
Prinoth Tonhauser
Klaus Tonhäuser has been named president of the Prinoth Group

Prinoth, the Canadian manufacturer of tracked vehicles and part of HTI Group (High Technology Industries), has announced an extensive series of senior management changes.

Prinoth, Granby, Quebec, said Werner Amort has been appointed to the supervisory board of Prinoth from June 2020, after 16 years as the president of Prinoth Group. Amort will succeed Michael Seeber as chairman of the Prinoth advisory board.

In turn, Klaus Tonhäuser has been named president of the Prinoth Group, also starting in June 2020. Tonhäuser was a director of the fire engine manufacturer Rosenbauer and most recently as CEO of Poloplast.

Alessandro Ferrari has been named CEO for the Tracked Vehicles and Vegetation Management divisions. Ferrari has been a member of the board of directors of Prinoth Group since 2018 and held various positions in purchasing, operations and sales in the last 9 years. Ferrari is a member of the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) and has been serving in the ICUEE management committee since 2019 and in the Canada Leadership Group since its creation in 2020.

Horst Haller has been appointed CEO for the Snow Groomer division. Haller has been a member of the board of directors of Prinoth Group since 2017 and covered various positions in R&D, product portfolio management and aftersales over the last 18 years.

Anton Seeber, president of the HTI Group, which Prinoth is part of, continues: “Werner Amort has, in the last 30 years, made an important contribution to the growth of our group. First, with great commitment to Leitner, and subsequently, since 2004, more and more towards Prinoth. I am certain that Klaus Tonhäuser, together with the two CEOs Horst Haller and Alessandro Ferrari, will continue the successful path of the Prinoth Group in the direction of innovation and diversification.”

