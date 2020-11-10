Senior Changes Announced At Kubota

Mr Kazunari Shimokawa, chief executive officer, and president of Kubota Holdings Europe B.V. and Kverneland Group, has been given a new assignment as managing executive officer and general manager of the Agricultural Implement Division at the Kubota Group Headquarters in Osaka, Japan, and will be leaving his current position from January 1st 2021.

On the same date, Mr Shingo Hanada, pictured, will replace Mr. Shimokawa as president of Kubota Holdings Europe B.V. and of Kverneland AS.

Hanada started with the Kubota Corporation in 1989 and has worked in various management positions in Japan and the United States. In his last position, he was executive officer and general manager of the Outdoor Power Equipment Division.