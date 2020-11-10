Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

News Newsmakers 

Senior Changes Announced At Kubota

Ian Cameron , ,

Mr Kazunari Shimokawa, chief executive officer, and president of Kubota Holdings Europe B.V. and Kverneland Group, has been given a new assignment as managing executive officer and general manager of the Agricultural Implement Division at the Kubota Group Headquarters in Osaka, Japan, and will be leaving his current position from January 1st 2021.

On the same date, Mr Shingo Hanada, pictured, will replace Mr. Shimokawa as president of Kubota Holdings Europe B.V. and of Kverneland AS.

Hanada started with the Kubota Corporation in 1989 and has worked in  various management positions in Japan and the United States. In his last position, he was executive officer and general manager of the Outdoor Power Equipment Division.

 

Related Articles

New Asset Tracking System From DPL Telematics
Volvo D13 Turbocompound Engine Standard In VNL, VNR Trucks
Senior Changes Announced At Kubota
Deutz Sales Figures Battered By COVID-19
A Look At Key Energy Show
Cellular Asset Tracker For Off-Highway Equipment
Now It’s Official: Traton Buying Navistar
Volvo Penta Ending Seven Marine Engine Production

Latest News

New Asset Tracking System From DPL Telematics
Hyundai Construction Equipment Names J.Y. Kim President
Volvo D13 Turbocompound Engine Standard In VNL, VNR Trucks
Senior Changes Announced At Kubota
Deutz Sales Figures Battered By COVID-19
A Look At Key Energy Show
Cellular Asset Tracker For Off-Highway Equipment
Mack President Weissburg Gets NAM Director Post
Volvo Launching VNR Electric Trucks in U.S., Canada

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress – November 2020
Diesel Progress International November/December 2020
Diesel Progress – October 2020
Diesel Progress International September-October 2020
Diesel Progress – September 2020
Diesel Progress – August 2020
Diesel Progress International July-August 2020
Diesel Progress – July 2020
Diesel Progress – June 2020
Diesel Progress International May-June 2020

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.