Second Diesel Progress Summit Set For Chicago

The second Diesel Progress Summit (DPS) will be held in Chicago, Ill., on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

Confirmation of the date and location follows the success of the inaugural DPS in Louisville in September of this year, which was attended by more than 300 delegates.

The Summit, which will be held at the Loews Chicago O’Hare hotel in Rosemont, close to the city’s primary airport, will again feature a one-day conference, with an awards dinner in the evening. The event is organized by Diesel Progress, Diesel Progress International and New Power Progress magazines.

The theme of the conference will be “New Directions in Engines & Power,” covering on-highway commercial vehicles and off-highway machinery, including construction, agriculture, mining, forestry and marine.

The Summit is targeted at OEMs, engine manufacturers and distributors, component and powertrain suppliers and fleet owners. Presentations will cover issues such as engine emissions regulations, new power technologies such as fuel cells and batteries, developments in diesel engines and the transition from diesel to new power technologies.

Details of the Diesel Progress Awards categories will be announced soon.

To propose a speaker, contact:

Mike Osenga

Editor At Large, Diesel Progress & NewPowerProgress

Tel: +1 (262) 754-4127 (Direct)

Cell: +1 (414) 870-7560

e-mail: mike.osenga@khl.com

Ian Cameron

Editor, Diesel Progress International

Tel +44 (0) 20 31 79 29 79 (Direct)

Mobile +44 (0)7971 910179

e-mail: ian.cameron@khl.com

Mike Brezonick

VP Editorial, Diesel Progress

Tel: +1 262 754 4112 (Direct)

Cell: +1 262 366 9452

e-mail: mike.brezonick@khl.com

For sponsorship information, contact:

Alister Williams

Tel: +1 843 637 4127

Cell: +1 312 860 6775

e-mail: alister.williams@khl.com