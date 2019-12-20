Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Diesel Progress Summit Industry News News Newsletters 

Second Diesel Progress Summit Set For Chicago

Mike Brezonick

The second Diesel Progress Summit (DPS) will be held in Chicago, Ill., on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

Confirmation of the date and location follows the success of the inaugural DPS in Louisville in September of this year, which was attended by more than 300 delegates.

The Summit, which will be held at the Loews Chicago O’Hare hotel in Rosemont, close to the city’s primary airport, will again feature a one-day conference, with an awards dinner in the evening. The event is organized by Diesel Progress, Diesel Progress International and New Power Progress magazines.

The theme of the conference will be “New Directions in Engines & Power,” covering on-highway commercial vehicles and off-highway machinery, including construction, agriculture, mining, forestry and marine.

The Summit is targeted at OEMs, engine manufacturers and distributors, component and powertrain suppliers and fleet owners. Presentations will cover issues such as engine emissions regulations, new power technologies such as fuel cells and batteries, developments in diesel engines and the transition from diesel to new power technologies.

Details of the Diesel Progress Awards categories will be announced soon.

To propose a speaker, contact:

Mike Osenga

Editor At Large, Diesel Progress & NewPowerProgress

Tel: +1 (262) 754-4127 (Direct)

Cell:  +1 (414) 870-7560

e-mail: mike.osenga@khl.com

Ian Cameron

Editor, Diesel Progress International

Tel +44 (0) 20 31 79 29 79 (Direct)

Mobile +44 (0)7971 910179

e-mail: ian.cameron@khl.com

Mike Brezonick

VP Editorial, Diesel Progress

Tel: +1 262 754 4112 (Direct)

Cell: +1 262 366 9452

e-mail: mike.brezonick@khl.com

For sponsorship information, contact:

Alister Williams

Tel:  +1 843 637 4127

Cell: +1 312 860 6775

e-mail: alister.williams@khl.com

Related Articles

Second Diesel Progress Summit Set For Chicago
Jaeger Named President Volvo Autonomous Solutions
Diesel Progress Award winners announced in Louisville
Summit Opens With Strong Cat Message
‘No escape’ from low emissions trend for off-highway machinery
Mobile hydraulics: preparing for an electrified future
Will on-highway electrification tech work off-highway?
Volvo CE to highlight convergence of new technologies

Latest News

Second Diesel Progress Summit Set For Chicago
Report: VW Getting Bids For MAN Energy
Jaeger Named President Volvo Autonomous Solutions
Palmer Johnson Purchases Hamilton Engine Sales
Mexico Delays ULSD Roll Out
Volvo and Isuzu To Form Truck Alliance
FPT Adds Engine Technology Company
New Leadership At Kawasaki Engine
Volvo Penta Executive Changes

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress – December 2019
Diesel Progress International November-December 2019
Diesel Progress – November 2019
Diesel Progress – October 2019
Diesel Progress International – September – October 2019
Diesel Progress – September 2019
Diesel Progress – August 2019
Diesel Progress International – July – August 2019
Diesel Progress – July 2019
Diesel Progress – June 2019

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.