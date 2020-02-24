Diesel Progress

48-V fan drive by SPAL
Sealed e-Fans by Spal

Roberta Prandi , , , ,

Spal, an Italy-based specialist in cooling systems for mobile machinery including e-mobility, expanded its range of brushless motors and fans with 48-V variants.

In particular, Spal will present at ConExpo/CON-AGG & IFPE a new 2-kW brushless drive at 48V, sealed and compliant with IP6k9k protection class.

The intelligent drive manages fan speeds between 900 and 3,200 r/min and is suitable for blades from 15.7 to 23.6 in (400 to 600 mm). The system operates at ambient temperatures between -40 and 248 °F (-40 and 120 °C).

The diameter of the drive is 9.1 in with 2.9 in height (232 by 75 mm); shaft diameter is 0.4 in (10 mm).

According to SPAL the new brushless system has a drive efficiency of 90%, measured during a test at 77 °F (25 °C) temperature and a speed of 3,000 r/min.

Spal will showcase its new 48-V fan drives at IFPE in South Hall, S-83957

 

