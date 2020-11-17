Scania Group Invests In Battery Lab, Factory In Sweden

Due to the rapid expansion of Scania’s electrified range of trucks and buses, the company plans to invest more than 1 billion SEK in a battery assembly plant in its headquarters city of Södertälje, Sweden. The initial step is a 18,000-sq.m. facility and the construction will start early 2021 with the aim to be fully operational by 2023.

The company will also invest in a new battery laboratory in Södertälje, for which construction is expected to be completed by spring 2021. The laboratory will contain three test halls for battery cells, modules and packs. The laboratory will also have facilities for test sample preparation in order to improve work environment, safety and testing uptime.

