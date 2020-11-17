Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Scania
Industry News 

Scania Group Invests In Battery Lab, Factory In Sweden

Chad Elmore ,

Due to the rapid expansion of Scania’s electrified range of trucks and buses, the company plans to invest more than 1 billion SEK in a battery assembly plant in its headquarters city of Södertälje, Sweden. The initial step is a 18,000-sq.m.  facility and the construction will start early 2021 with the aim to be fully operational by 2023.

The company will also invest in a new battery laboratory in Södertälje, for which construction is expected to be completed by spring 2021. The laboratory will contain three test halls for battery cells, modules and packs. The laboratory will also have facilities for test sample preparation in order to improve work environment, safety and testing uptime.

For more information, click here to go to our sister site, New Power Progress.

Related Articles

Scania Group Invests In Battery Lab, Factory In Sweden
Euro 7 Emissions Standards Update
Cummins Closes NPROXX Hydrogen Joint Venture
Greaves Cotton Reports “Positive Recovery”
Trystar Acquires Load Banks Direct
Cummins To Open Fuel Cell Facility In Germany
Record China Power Orders For Rolls-Royce
Cat To Cut Jobs In Northern Ireland Gen-Set Facility

Latest News

Svitzer, Cat Marine In Global Services Agreement
Scania Group Invests In Battery Lab, Factory In Sweden
Keeling Gets Sales And Marketing Post At Brokk
Kohler KDI Engines And CheckApp Upgrades
Key Energy Show Concluded
The Market For Agricultural Equipment In The USA
Westport Fuel Systems Signs Next Generation HPDI Development Contract
Euro 7 Emissions Standards Update
Cummins Closes NPROXX Hydrogen Joint Venture

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress – November 2020
Diesel Progress International November/December 2020
Diesel Progress – October 2020
Diesel Progress International September-October 2020
Diesel Progress – September 2020
Diesel Progress – August 2020
Diesel Progress International July-August 2020
Diesel Progress – July 2020
Diesel Progress – June 2020
Diesel Progress International May-June 2020

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.