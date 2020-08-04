Diesel Progress

Scania Enters North American Pleasure Craft Market With 900, 1150 hp Diesel Engines

Scania announced that its new powerful and lightweight range of diesel engines are now fully emissions certified for the United States marine pleasure craft market. The range is comprised of a 13 L inline six-cylinder engine rated 900 hp and a 16 L V8 rated 1150 hp.

Built on a compacted graphite iron (CGI) engine block and employing a simple wastegate turbocharger, Scania said the engines deliver top-of-class performance without the need for additional turbos or superchargers. The engines use the company’s proprietary Engine Management System (EMS) and common rail extra high-pressure injection system (XPI) to optimize fuel delivery to give high torque, lower noise and exceptional fuel efficiency, said the company. The engines are certified by the U.S. EPA to meet the Tier 3 recreational standard for marine diesel engines.

“Scania has built a hard-won reputation for exceptional products, coupled with first-class service and support in some of the most demanding markets in the industry,” said Al Alcalá, sales manager, Scania USA Marine, San Antonio, Texas. “With the launch of our new 13- and 16-liter engines, certified for the pleasure craft market, we now offer our customers in the long-range cruising and sport fishing segments unprecedented power and efficiency with reliability they can count on.”

Suitable for a variety of installations, the engines have a long list of standard and optional features.

The company said yacht owners will benefit from Smart Support by Scania – an intelligent, intuitive and predictive system of providing superior support and service for customers in North America. Smart Support is comprised of a network of over 300 specialized service workshops and close to 2000 service points worldwide. Its logistics system ensures 98% parts availability, said the company.

