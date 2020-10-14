Scania Announces Distributor Partnership With Laborde

Scania USA has named Laborde Products Inc. as a distributor for Scania Marine products for the Gulf Coast and Inland Waterways Regions, effective November 1.

Laborde Products, headquartered in Covington, La., will take the lead for all sales, service, and dealer development for Scania marine engines, ranging from 220 to 1150 hp.

Scania USA said it selected Laborde based on its knowledge and understanding of customers’ needs and their operations based in the Gulf region. Laborde Product’s headquarters is in the heart of Louisiana it has a new facility in Houston, Texas, with staff strategically located throughout its territory.

“I am very happy we can now announce Laborde as our new marine distributor for the Gulf Coast and Inland Waterway Regions,” said Håkan Sterner, president of Scania USA Inc., San Antonio, Texas. “Among the many reasons we selected Laborde was due to our shared core values, ‘Customer First’ and ‘Respect for the Individual,’ along with Laborde’s success and experience in the territory. I am confident this is the best move for our customers in the area and that we will have a long and fruitful partnership.”

Laborde Products is a commercial engine distribution company that specializes in the commercial marine and industrial markets. It covers Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, southern Illinois, southern Indiana, southern Ohio, Tennessee, Texas and West Virginia.

“The Laborde team is excited about our new partnership with Scania Marine. The Scania engine line up will allow us to provide high power, low weight engines to customers in our primary commercial marine market that were previously out of our engine scope,” said Brian Laborde, president of Laborde Products.