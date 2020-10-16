Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

New business unit for Sandvik
Industry Notes 

Sandvik To Establish New Rock Processing Solutions Business

Chad Elmore ,

Sandvik has decided to establish a new business area, Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions (SRP), as of Jan. 1, 2021. The new business area will consist of the current Crushing and Screening division, which today is part of the Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology business area.

The reason for this structural change, said the company, is to further accelerate profitable growth within rock processing, based on Crushing and Screening addressing separate parts of the value chain and facing different competition to the other Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology divisions.

“Sandvik is market leading within rock processing and our Crushing and Screening division is a well-performing business with exciting growth opportunities. The business is today already operating quite independently from the rest of Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, with its own manufacturing, sourcing and aftermarket. By establishing Rock Processing Solutions as a business area we will improve transparency and strengthen our growth ambitions within the area,” said Stefan Widing, president and CEO of Sandvik.

Sandvik also appointed Anders Svensson, president of the Crushing and Screening division since 2016, to president of the business area Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions and a new member of the Sandvik Group Executive Management as of January 2021. Anders Svensson joined Sandvik in 2008 and has prior to his current position had several different management positions within Sandvik and in Metso Minerals.

The crushing and screening business had, as a division within Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, about SEK 7.4 billion in sales and 15.9% operating profit margin in 2019 with about 2000 employees.

Business area Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology will continue to be led by Henrik Ager and will as of January change its name to Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions (SMR).

Related Articles

Sandvik To Establish New Rock Processing Solutions Business
Stanadyne Opens New Detroit R&D Center
Komatsu Launches Smart Construction Remote App
ClearFlame Engine Technologies Sees Successful Test Results With Ethanol
Scania Announces Distributor Partnership With Laborde
Volvo CE Expands Prebooking Of E-Machines
Aceinna, Point One Partner On Autonomous System
Bobcat Upgrades IQ Wireless System

Latest News

U.S. Says China Guilty Of Small Engine “Dumping”
Putzmeister America Names Bartholomew President, CEO
Navistar Board Likes Traton’s Latest Bid
Sandvik To Establish New Rock Processing Solutions Business
“Improved” activity boosts Volvo CE
Stanadyne Opens New Detroit R&D Center
Komatsu Launches Smart Construction Remote App
Landrum Gets VP Post At Basler Electric
ClearFlame Engine Technologies Sees Successful Test Results With Ethanol

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress – October 2020
Diesel Progress International September-October 2020
Diesel Progress – September 2020
Diesel Progress – August 2020
Diesel Progress International July-August 2020
Diesel Progress – July 2020
Diesel Progress – June 2020
Diesel Progress International May-June 2020
Diesel Progress – May 2020
Diesel Progress – April 2020

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.