Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

MAN Energy sale slows
Industry News 

Sale of MAN Energy Not Going Well

Mike Osenga , , , ,

Bloomberg News is reporting Volkswagen’s attempt to sell off its MAN Energy Solutions division isn’t going well.

The news organization said that, so far, offers for the division have been underwhelming, according to unnamed sources familiar with the sales discussion.

Bloomberg—and other news organizations—have reported that Cummins, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and INNIO have expressed interest in acquiring MAN Energy Solutions, whose portfolio includes two-stroke and four-stroke engines for marine and stationary applications, turbochargers and propellers, as well as gas and steam turbines, compressors and chemical reactors.

Bloomberg said that VW will retain the business unless better offers are made. VW was trying to sell the division in part to concentrate on its passenger car operations.

VW also put industrial transmissions maker Renk AG for sale as well. The power engineering group, which includes both MAN Energy Solutions and Renk, has an sum-of-the-parts value of US$2.76 billion, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Michael Dean.

Related Articles

Sale of MAN Energy Not Going Well
Toro To Acquire Ventrac Tractor Manufacturer
AGCO Expands French Massey Ferguson Campus
Electric Peterbilt Delivered To Werner
Torqeedo and ZF Tie-Up
Dana CEO To Keynote At DP Summit
FPT, Yanmar In Marine MOU
Meritor Acquires TransPower

Latest News

Sale of MAN Energy Not Going Well
Diesel Progress International January – February 2020
ConExpo-Con/Agg Pre-Registration Sets Record
Ethernet converter
Deere Announces 2020 Startup Collaborator Companies
N.A. Diesel Engine Database
Toro To Acquire Ventrac Tractor Manufacturer
Danfoss Buying Eaton’s Hydraulics Business
Construction Equipment Market Reports

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress International January – February 2020
Diesel Progress – January 2020
Diesel Progress – December 2019
Diesel Progress International November-December 2019
Diesel Progress – November 2019
Diesel Progress – October 2019
Diesel Progress International – September – October 2019
Diesel Progress – September 2019
Diesel Progress – August 2019
Diesel Progress International – July – August 2019

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.