Salami Valves, Pumps Updates

Salami Hydraulics recently updated its VD8Z directional control valve with integrated electro-hydraulic control and its 2PGE cast iron gear pump.

Both products are suitable for machinery applications in agriculture, municipal public works, construction and material handling.

The VD8Z valve has a cast iron sectional, bi-block construction and steel spools that have been hardened and nickel plated.

The valve features electro-hydraulic open loop on-off and proportional control (12 or 24 Vdc) as well as a parallel circuit with load check valve on each section.

The valve construction is compact in dimensions and has an emergency command button, a spool position sensor and a hand lever. Auxiliary valves are available either on port A or B or on both.

The VD8Z offers several type of spools: double and single acting, motor spool, and regenerative position, among others. The valve block needs no external pilot lines and can be assembled with Salami’s VD8A standard sections.

The 2PGE cast iron gear pump has an innovative design and is produced with an accurate control of machining tolerances, to achieve high volumetric efficiency.

Axial compensation is achieved by the use of floating bushes that allow high volumetric efficiency throughout the working pressure range; DU bearings are used to ensure high pressure capability.

The gear pump has a cast iron body, flange and cover, and 12-teeth integral gear and shaft, with double shaft seals. The pump utilizes nitrile seals as a standard and Viton seals for a variant for high temperature applications.

With the 2PGE gear pump, multiple pumps can always be realized combining stages taken from the same or different pump series.

Several options of shafts, flanges and ports are available, as well as European, German and American standards.

All Salami pumps are hydraulically tested after assembly to ensure the highest standard performance.