Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Salami introduced upgrade to VD8Z valve
New Products News Newsletters 

Salami Valves, Pumps Updates

Roberta Prandi , ,

Salami Hydraulics recently updated its VD8Z directional control valve with integrated electro-hydraulic control and its 2PGE cast iron gear pump.

Both products are suitable for machinery applications in agriculture, municipal public works, construction and material handling.

The VD8Z valve has a cast iron sectional, bi-block construction and steel spools that have been hardened and nickel plated.

The valve features electro-hydraulic open loop on-off and proportional control (12 or 24 Vdc) as well as a parallel circuit with load check valve on each section.

The valve construction is compact in dimensions and has an emergency command button, a spool position sensor and a hand lever. Auxiliary valves are available either on port A or B or on both.

The VD8Z offers several type of spools: double and single acting, motor spool, and regenerative position, among others. The valve block needs no external pilot lines and can be assembled with Salami’s VD8A standard sections.

The 2PGE cast iron gear pump has an innovative design and is produced with an accurate control of machining tolerances, to achieve high volumetric efficiency.

Axial compensation is achieved by the use of floating bushes that allow high volumetric efficiency throughout the working pressure range; DU bearings are used to ensure high pressure capability.

The gear pump has a cast iron body, flange and cover, and 12-teeth integral gear and shaft, with double shaft seals. The pump utilizes nitrile seals as a standard and Viton seals for a variant for high temperature applications.

With the 2PGE gear pump, multiple pumps can always be realized combining stages taken from the same or different pump series.

Several options of shafts, flanges and ports are available, as well as European, German and American standards.

All Salami pumps are hydraulically tested after assembly to ensure the highest standard performance.

Related Articles

Oesse HR.ange App
Easier Hydraulic Coupling
Salami Valves, Pumps Updates
New Hydreco Gear Pump
New Cat 2 MW Natural Gas Gen-Set
ASV Launches Lubricant Line
Automation And Safety For Spectacular Cableway
Duplomatic Motion Solutions Introduced IO-Link Protocol  

Latest News

Mack Defense Canadian Support Contract Extended
Oesse HR.ange App
Easier Hydraulic Coupling
Salami Valves, Pumps Updates
A Look To Mining
New Hydreco Gear Pump
New Cat 2 MW Natural Gas Gen-Set
Deere Selling SABO Turf Unit
Adams To Lead Eaton’s eMobility Operations

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress – July 2020
Diesel Progress – June 2020
Diesel Progress International May-June 2020
Diesel Progress – May 2020
Diesel Progress – April 2020
Diesel Progress International March-April 2020
Diesel Progress – March 2020
Diesel Progress – February 2020
Diesel Progress International January – February 2020
Diesel Progress – January 2020

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.