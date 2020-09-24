Sadhu Made New VP At Raywin

Rajesh Sadhu has joined the Chongqing, China-headquartered RATO Group as vice president of the Raywin Powertrain Technology division that makes three and four cylinder compact diesel engines. In this new role he will be driving new product introduction (NPI), the global growth of the division and setting up Raywin distribution and product support networks. He will also work with off-highway construction and agricultural equipment OEMs promoting the use of Raywin compact engines.

He will also drive the Raywin Stage 5 engine programme implementation by working closely with major equipment manufacturers globally. He has previously worked with Lister Petter, Perkins and Cummins with roles across supply chain, sales and marketing and NPI. rs@ratogroup.com.