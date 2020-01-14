Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Ruland, Belden In U-Joint Deal

Mike Brezonick
Industry Notes News 
Belden Universal Joints

Ruland Manufacturing and Belden Universal have agreed to further cooperation by offering Belden universal joints through Ruland’s eCommerce platform. Ruland will stock and make to order a wide variety of friction- and needle-bearing universal joints in alloy and stainless steel. The addition of universal joints gives Ruland a more complete power transmission offering to complement its existing line of zero-backlash couplings.

“Ruland and Belden have jointly owned an office in Germany for more than 10 years,” said Ruland President Bill Hewitson. “This is a natural expansion of our relationship together to provide a more expansive product range for Ruland customers.”

Universal joints will be available through Ruland’s eCommerce platform giving users access to 2D and 3D CAD files, full product specifications, live chat tech support with application specialists, pricing and availability. Along with inventory on the most common sizes, Ruland will use its flexible manufacturing capabilities to make to order non-inventoried products.

Established in 1937, Ruland is a manufacturer of high performance shaft collars and couplings that are used in a range of applications, including agricultural equipment, utility vehicles, specialty vehicles and marine and military applications.

Related Articles

International Shifts To Endurant Transmission
Ruland, Belden In U-Joint Deal
Tickets Now Available for ConExpo Off-Highway Global Briefing
Iveco Trucks For The Romanian Military
Thermal Solutions Buys Alfa Laval Champ
Hybrid Modules Get DNV-GL Approval
CIE Automotive Acquired Somaschini
Optronics Acquires USA Harness

Latest News

International Shifts To Endurant Transmission
Ruland, Belden In U-Joint Deal
New VP At Daimler Trucks NA
Automated Driving And Software Solutions
Rolls-Royce’s Storage Buy
Woodward and Hexcel Announce Merger
Tickets Now Available for ConExpo Off-Highway Global Briefing
Paguro Marine Gen-Sets
Iveco Trucks For The Romanian Military

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress – January 2020
Diesel Progress – December 2019
Diesel Progress International November-December 2019
Diesel Progress – November 2019
Diesel Progress – October 2019
Diesel Progress International – September – October 2019
Diesel Progress – September 2019
Diesel Progress – August 2019
Diesel Progress International – July – August 2019
Diesel Progress – July 2019

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.