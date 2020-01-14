Ruland, Belden In U-Joint Deal

Ruland Manufacturing and Belden Universal have agreed to further cooperation by offering Belden universal joints through Ruland’s eCommerce platform. Ruland will stock and make to order a wide variety of friction- and needle-bearing universal joints in alloy and stainless steel. The addition of universal joints gives Ruland a more complete power transmission offering to complement its existing line of zero-backlash couplings.

“Ruland and Belden have jointly owned an office in Germany for more than 10 years,” said Ruland President Bill Hewitson. “This is a natural expansion of our relationship together to provide a more expansive product range for Ruland customers.”

Universal joints will be available through Ruland’s eCommerce platform giving users access to 2D and 3D CAD files, full product specifications, live chat tech support with application specialists, pricing and availability. Along with inventory on the most common sizes, Ruland will use its flexible manufacturing capabilities to make to order non-inventoried products.

Established in 1937, Ruland is a manufacturer of high performance shaft collars and couplings that are used in a range of applications, including agricultural equipment, utility vehicles, specialty vehicles and marine and military applications.