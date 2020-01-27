Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Rota Engineering TL Sensor
ConExpo/IFPE 

Rota’s Liquid Level Transducers

Mike Brezonick

Highlighting the Rota Engineering booth is its dual output liquid level transducer designed to provide accurate measurement of hydraulic fluids, fuel, lube oils, etc., on mobile machine reservoirs or tanks.

The sensors utilize Hall Effect technology and are engineered to provide improved accuracy enabling two parameters – tank liquid level and temperature – in a single assembly capable of withstanding 75 g shock levels and 25 g vibration levels. They incorporate a welded, stainless steel construction – the mean time to failure is 60 years, Rota said – with a nitrophyl float and a nitrile O-ring seal on the fastening nut that are resistant to chemical degradation. A four-pin Deutsch DTM04 series connector is used to deliver data to a control/monitoring system via CANBUS, CANOPEN or ISOBUS communications.

The sensors are available in lengths to 9.8 ft. (3 m) and a flexible design enables customization, the company said. In addition, the sensors are compliant with ISO and BS EN standards for construction, earthmoving and ag & forestry machinery.

Rota Engineering will also be displaying its non-contact hydraulic cylinder positioning sensors that can be mounted either inside or outside a hydraulic cylinder.

See Rota Engineering at IFPE booth S-82307

Related Articles

Cummins Showing Performance Engines
John Deere Engines, E-Drives
ZF Forum “The Future of Construction” At ConExpo
Deutz Drives And Digital Systems
Dana Off-Highway Systems
E1 Technology From Hatz
Horton’s Low-Noise Fan
Kohler’s K-HEM Hybrids

Latest News

Cummins Showing Performance Engines
John Deere Engines, E-Drives
ZF Forum “The Future of Construction” At ConExpo
Deutz Drives And Digital Systems
Dana Off-Highway Systems
E1 Technology From Hatz
Horton’s Low-Noise Fan
Kohler’s K-HEM Hybrids
Boom Lock Valve From HydraForce

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress International January – February 2020
Diesel Progress – January 2020
Diesel Progress – December 2019
Diesel Progress International November-December 2019
Diesel Progress – November 2019
Diesel Progress – October 2019
Diesel Progress International – September – October 2019
Diesel Progress – September 2019
Diesel Progress – August 2019
Diesel Progress International – July – August 2019

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.