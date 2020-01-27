Rota’s Liquid Level Transducers

Highlighting the Rota Engineering booth is its dual output liquid level transducer designed to provide accurate measurement of hydraulic fluids, fuel, lube oils, etc., on mobile machine reservoirs or tanks.

The sensors utilize Hall Effect technology and are engineered to provide improved accuracy enabling two parameters – tank liquid level and temperature – in a single assembly capable of withstanding 75 g shock levels and 25 g vibration levels. They incorporate a welded, stainless steel construction – the mean time to failure is 60 years, Rota said – with a nitrophyl float and a nitrile O-ring seal on the fastening nut that are resistant to chemical degradation. A four-pin Deutsch DTM04 series connector is used to deliver data to a control/monitoring system via CANBUS, CANOPEN or ISOBUS communications.

The sensors are available in lengths to 9.8 ft. (3 m) and a flexible design enables customization, the company said. In addition, the sensors are compliant with ISO and BS EN standards for construction, earthmoving and ag & forestry machinery.

Rota Engineering will also be displaying its non-contact hydraulic cylinder positioning sensors that can be mounted either inside or outside a hydraulic cylinder.

