Rolls-Royce, MAN In MOU On mýa Asset System

Andreas Schell, CEO of Rolls-Royce Power Systems and Dr. Uwe Lauber, CEO of MAN Energy Solutions announced the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on the mýa open asset and fleet management system.

MAN launched the mýa digital platform in February, enabling the integration of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) data across the marine, power and energy industries. The platform provides for the exchange of data in a controlled and secure manner among participating OEMs, operators and asset owners.

MAN’s goal is to create an independent, non-profit organization to govern mýa and promote industry collaboration in realizing the benefits of digital technology.

“Our mission is to work together to further develop and promote the mýa platform in support of our own digital products and services,” said Schell. “Using mýa technology, we’ll be able to provide data for our customers within a single platform.

“And we’re very keen to move forward on this because we see it as a major milestone in our development. At the same time, this initiative can only take off if other suppliers and industry actors also decide to join up.”

Digital Innovation Through Partnerships

The move is the latest by Rolls-Royce to explore digital innovation through partnership and collaboration, creating scalable solutions that will bring new value to our business and customers. It follows the launch earlier this year of Yocova, a new data exchange and collaboration platform for the aviation sector, by the Rolls-Royce data innovation catalyst R2 Data Labs.

“I’m very happy that a major player such as Rolls-Royce has chosen to join the mýa organization and to support the platform’s development,” said Lauber. “With the launch of mýa, we want to reduce complexity for our customers and other OEMs alike, and to lower the hurdles for getting payback from data.”

“It is our goal to have the best fleet and asset management service for our customers based on the highest data security standards,” said Jürgen Winterholler, vice president of Digital IT at Rolls-Royce Power Systems. “We will focus on delivering this service through our MTU Go! platform, by cooperating with mýa to set standards across the industry. We are endeavoring to build an open, collaborative culture where asset related data can be shared easily and securely between organizations and companies. We feel the day of technology vendors and manufacturers trying to lock customers into their proprietary digital platforms by holding data hostage, is over.”