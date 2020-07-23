Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Rolls-Royce, MAN In MOU On mýa Asset System

Mike Brezonick , , ,
Industry Notes News Newsletters 
MOU on mýa system
Andreas Schell (left), CEO of Rolls-Royce Power Systems, and Dr. Uwe Lauber, CEO of MAN Energy Solutions, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to cooperate on the mýa open asset and fleet management system.

Andreas Schell, CEO of Rolls-Royce Power Systems and Dr. Uwe Lauber, CEO of MAN Energy Solutions announced the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on the mýa open asset and fleet management system.

MAN launched the mýa digital platform in February, enabling the integration of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) data across the marine, power and energy industries. The platform provides for the exchange of data in a controlled and secure manner among participating OEMs, operators and asset owners.
MAN’s goal is to create an independent, non-profit organization to govern mýa and promote industry collaboration in realizing the benefits of digital technology.

“Our mission is to work together to further develop and promote the mýa platform in support of our own digital products and services,” said Schell. “Using mýa technology, we’ll be able to provide data for our customers within a single platform.

“And we’re very keen to move forward on this because we see it as a major milestone in our development. At the same time, this initiative can only take off if other suppliers and industry actors also decide to join up.”

Digital Innovation Through Partnerships

The move is the latest by Rolls-Royce to explore digital innovation through partnership and collaboration, creating scalable solutions that will bring new value to our business and customers. It follows the launch earlier this year of Yocova, a new data exchange and collaboration platform for the aviation sector, by the Rolls-Royce data innovation catalyst R2 Data Labs.

“I’m very happy that a major player such as Rolls-Royce has chosen to join the mýa organization and to support the platform’s development,” said Lauber. “With the launch of mýa, we want to reduce complexity for our customers and other OEMs alike, and to lower the hurdles for getting payback from data.”

“It is our goal to have the best fleet and asset management service for our customers based on the highest data security standards,” said Jürgen Winterholler, vice president of Digital IT at Rolls-Royce Power Systems. “We will focus on delivering this service through our MTU Go! platform, by cooperating with mýa to set standards across the industry. We are endeavoring to build an open, collaborative culture where asset related data can be shared easily and securely between organizations and companies. We feel the day of technology vendors and manufacturers trying to lock customers into their proprietary digital platforms by holding data hostage, is over.”

Related Articles

Rolls-Royce Acquires UPS Specialist Kinolt
Rolls-Royce, MAN In MOU On mýa Asset System
Muncie Breaks Ground On New Manufacturing Site
Fieldin Partners With Wilbur-Ellis To Help Specialty Crop Growers
ANSI For LiuGong Scissor Lifts.
A Hybrid For The Bradley?
Utility Expo Staying At KEC Through 2029
Work Truck Product Conference Goes Virtual

Latest News

Rolls-Royce Acquires UPS Specialist Kinolt
Rolls-Royce, MAN In MOU On mýa Asset System
New IoT-Enabled Controllers For Harsh Environments
Muncie Breaks Ground On New Manufacturing Site
Daimler Truck And Bus Sales Down 55%
New Starters From Prestolite Electric
Fieldin Partners With Wilbur-Ellis To Help Specialty Crop Growers
New Generation FleetForce Telematics System
Sandvik, Exyn Partner For Autonomous Mining Technology

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress International July-August 2020
Diesel Progress – July 2020
Diesel Progress – June 2020
Diesel Progress International May-June 2020
Diesel Progress – May 2020
Diesel Progress – April 2020
Diesel Progress International March-April 2020
Diesel Progress – March 2020
Diesel Progress – February 2020
Diesel Progress International January – February 2020

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.