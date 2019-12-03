Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Mercedes-Benz Fuel Cells
Industry News News 

Rolls-Royce In Fuel Cell Project

Mike Brezonick , ,

Rolls-Royce and Lab1886, an innovation lab within the Mercedes-Benz group, have taken the first step in cooperation on the use of vehicle fuel cells for stationary power generation. A pilot project has now been agreed to between Rolls-Royce Power Systems, which produces products and systems under the MTU brand, and Lab1886. Over the coming months, Rolls-Royce will develop an integrated MTU solution for sustainable off-grid generation of continuous and emergency power using vehicle fuel cells, focused on safety-critical applications such as data centers.

MTU generator sets from Rolls-Royce are already in service at numerous data centers worldwide, providing emergency power. To date, these generator sets have been diesel-engine based, but fuel cells could be a valid alternative. The pilot project will begin early next year and will include the construction of an emergency power plant for Rolls-Royce’s data center in Friedrichshafen. The plant will be based on fuel cell modules built by Mercedes-Benz Fuel Cell GmbH. Mercedes-Benz has developed expertise in hydrogen-powered electric vehicles, while Rolls-Royce haslong-standing experience of fuel cell systems using other technologies.

“As a supplier of integrated solutions, the decarbonization of our drive, propulsion and power generation systems is a key strategic aim,” said Andreas Schell, CEO of Rolls-Royce Power Systems. “In pursuing it, we’re open to all technologies. Hence fuel cells are set to become a key technology for us.”

Alongside fuel cell technology, Rolls-Royce is researching the manufacture of hydrogen and other synthetic fuels using renewable energy sources – also for use in fuel cells. “Used in this combination, fuel cells promise to make an even bigger contribution to the energy turnaround,” said Dr. Martin Teigeler, R&D chief of Power Systems. “And we’re delighted to have Lab1886 as our partner because their technological mindset fits ours perfectly. We’re confident that Mercedes-Benz fuel cell modules have the potential to open up new application possibilities in stationary power generation as well, and that’s our market.”

Related Articles

Grede Begins Operations As Independent Company
Trelleborg Sealing Buys Tritec
More Charges For VW In Canada
Volvo Considering Heavier E-Trucks
Origin, Kirloskar Ink Engine Deal
Truck Engine Demand Trending to Smaller Displacements
VW Raided Again Over Diesel Emissions
Rolls-Royce In Fuel Cell Project

Latest News

Newsmaker of the Year: Diesels Highlight Electric Year
Grede Begins Operations As Independent Company
CNH Adds Soil Sensing Equipment
AEM Awards Workforce Grants
Trelleborg Sealing Buys Tritec
More Charges For VW In Canada
Polaris Shuffles Senior Management
Volvo Considering Heavier E-Trucks
Deutz Buys Netherland, Belgium Dealer

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress – December 2019
Diesel Progress International November-December 2019
Diesel Progress – November 2019
Diesel Progress – October 2019
Diesel Progress International – September – October 2019
Diesel Progress – September 2019
Diesel Progress – August 2019
Diesel Progress International – July – August 2019
Diesel Progress – July 2019
Diesel Progress – June 2019

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.